Harden delivered 18 points (6-8 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 3-5 FT), 11 assists, seven rebounds, two steals and two blocks across 26 minutes off the bench in Wednesday's win over the Spurs.

Harden came off the bench in his return from an 18-game absence due to a hamstring injury and made a huge impact, filling out the stat sheet and sniffing a triple-double despite logging just 26 minutes. Harden should return to the starting lineup Saturday against the Bulls, though he might face a minutes restriction considering the playoffs are just around the corner.