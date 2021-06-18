Harden finished with 16 points (5-9 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-5 FT), seven assists, five rebounds and four steals in 40 minutes during Thursday's 104-89 loss to the Bucks.

Harden was more aggressive on the offensive end of the floor, walking away with 16 points on 5-of-9 shooting. That said, he is clearly still bothered by his hamstring and if this were the regular season, it's safe to assume he would not be on the floor right now. With no word of any sort of aggravation, Harden should be good to go in Game 7, although, we would expect him to be limited physically once again.