Harden finished with five points (1-10 FG, 0-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight assists and six rebounds across 46 minutes in Tuesday's win over the Bucks.

Harden was cleared for Game 5 and logged the second-most minutes behind Kevin Durant, but it was clear he wasn't himself. The Nets hope their star guard can be healthier for Game 6, as they need him to be the dominant offensive threat he's been all season long if they want to pull the upset and steal Game 6 on the road.