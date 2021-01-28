Harden recorded 31 points (9-20 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 8-8 FT), 15 assists, eight rebounds, two steals and one block across 46 minutes Wednesday in a 132-128 overtime win at Atlanta.

Harden was the leader of Brooklyn's offense Wednesday, recording six of his team-high 15 assists to leading scorer Kevin Durant yet only finishing one point behind him (32 points). Harden's scoring tallies have been back and forth in his first few games with the Nets. Fortunately, he has made up for that by not distributing under eight assists and averaging 11.9 assists for his new team.