Harden recorded 23 points (7-15 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 8-8 FT), 14 assists, 11 rebounds and one steal Tuesday in a 124-120 home win over the Clippers.

Harden had no issue scoring shots inside the paint (5-8 FG) despite struggling to score them outside of it. As expected, he compensated for that erratic shooting by grabbing rebounds and distributing assists. This versatile form has prevented Harden's value from declining despite his trade to the contending Nets in January. Harden is still averaging 24.1 points, 12.0 assists and 8.1 rebounds with four triple-doubles across nine games for them.