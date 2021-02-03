Harden (thigh) recorded 23 points (7-15 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 8-8 FT), 14 assists, 11 rebounds and one steal across 43 minutes Tuesday in the Nets' 124-120 win over the Clippers.

Harden notched his fourth triple-double in nine games with the Nets, and perhaps more importantly, he didn't face any limitations in his return from a one-game absence caused by a left thigh contusion. The Nets clearly prefer him in more of a playmaking role than a scoring one, but he's still averaging 24.1 points per game since joining Brooklyn.