Harden scored 32 points (8-18 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 13-15 FT) while adding 14 assists, 12 rebounds, four steals and a block in 40 minutes during Saturday's 122-115 win over the Magic.

It took a little while for Harden and Kevin Durant to get used to playing with each other again, as exemplified by their combined 15 turnovers, but once they found their old chemistry the results were, well, magic. In the process, Harden not only became the first player in franchise history to record a triple-double in his Nets debut, he became the first player in NBA history to record a 30-point triple-double in his debut with a team. With Kyrie Irving (personal) closing in on a return as well, Brooklyn's new Big Three has plenty of time to get comfortable with each other before the postseason.