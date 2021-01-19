Harden registered 34 points (13-25 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six rebounds, 12 assists and a block across 41 minutes in Monday's 125-123 win over the Bucks.

Harden has only played two games for the Nets, but he continues to make history -- he became the first player in NBA history to record back-to-back games with at least 30 points and 10 assists in his first two games with a new team. Harden and Kevin Durant are already showing glimpses of the chemistry they had when they played together at the Thunder, and Harden's numbers -- and efficiency -- should only improve as long as he gets to know his teammates better.