Harden recorded 21 points (6-15 FG, 0-5 3PT, 9-9 FT), 15 rebounds, 15 assists and a block in 40 minutes Monday against the Knicks.

Harden failed to knock down a shot from beyond the arc (he's now 1-for-14 in his last two games from deep) and struggled from the field, but he made up for it by crashing the boards and dishing out 15 dimes on the way to another triple-double. His efforts were just enough to help Brooklyn come away with a 117-112 victory at home.