Harden (hamstring) underwent an MRI on Thursday and it came back clean, Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News reports.

It's good news for Harden as it doesn't look as if he'll have to miss too many more games, if any, due to tightness in his right hamstring. Coach Steve Nash said Harden is feeling "pretty good," which is another indicator that the injury isn't too serious. The team's next game comes Sunday at Chicago, so it's conceivable that Harden could return for that one.