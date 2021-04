Harden (hamstring) is "progressing well" and needs a few more practices before playing in a game, Malika Andrews of ESPN.com reports.

Harden seems to be on the verge of a return, and he could be back on the court by next week. He's missed four straight games due to a strained right hamstring and should tentatively be considered questionable for Sunday's game against the Heat. However, it seems unlikely that he'll play in that contest.