Harden (hamstring) will have no minutes restrictions in Game 6 against the Bucks on Thursday, Malika Andrews of ESPN.com reports.

Harden looks to be in line for heavy minutes once again after he only sat for two minutes in his return from a hamstring injury in Game 5. He will have no restrictions once again for Game 6, but there's certainly room for improvement after he struggled mightily in Game 5, going 1-of-10 from the field for a total of five points.