Harden (not injury related) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Magic.

All of the players in the recent blockbuster trade need to complete their physicals before any of them see the court. As a result, Harden wasn't able to practice Friday, either, but there's still a chance the Nets will debut him Saturday. Kyrie Irving (COVID-19 protocols) has already been ruled out, so if Harden is in, he should still see plenty of usage alongside Kevin Durant.