Harden was diagnosed with a right hamstring strain after undergoing an MRI on Tuesday and will be reevaluated in 10 days, Billy Reinhardt of NetsDaily.com reports.

The 31-year-old aggravated the injury during the first quarter of Monday's matchup with the Knicks, and he'll now be sidelined for at least the next four games. Harden missed the previous two games with the issue before briefly returning to the court Monday. Kyrie Irving should see more action at the point in the meantime for Brooklyn, and the expected return of Kevin Durant (hamstring) on Wednesday should also help cover Harden's absence.