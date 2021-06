Harden (hamstring) is out for Sunday's Game 4 against the Bucks, Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News reports.

It still remains unclear when Harden may be able to return after injuring his hamstring at the start of Game 1. However, considering he was dealing with a hamstring injury in the same leg before the playoffs, it wouldn't be surprising if he was out for the remainder of the series against the Bucks.