Harden is out for the remainder of Saturday's Game 1 against the Bucks due to a right hamstring injury, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

A right hamstring injury caused Harden to miss 18 straight games from early April to mid-May, and it appears he's aggravated the issue. His status ahead of Game 2 is very much in question. Per the TNT broadcast, Harden is undergoing an MRI.