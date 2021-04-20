Harden (hamstring) suffered a setback during Monday's rehab session and will be out indefinitely after undergoing an MRI, Billy Reinhardt of NetsDaily.com reports.

The specifics of the setback and MRI results remain unclear, but it figures to sideline the 31-year-old for at least the next few weeks. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Nets plan to remain cautious with Harden, and he may not return to game action until right before the final game of the regular season, which is May 16 against the Cavaliers. Kyrie Irving should continue to handle point duties for Brooklyn while Landry Shamet and Bruce Brown see more work in the backcourt.