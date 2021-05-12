Harden (hamstring) plans to play Wednesday against the Spurs, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Harden will test things out prior to Wednesday's matchup before the team officially determines his status, but it appears as though he'll be able to return after missing five weeks due to a hamstring injury. The 31-year-old could be on a minutes limit Wednesday following his lengthy absence.
More News
-
Nets' James Harden: Will be game-time call Wednesday•
-
Nets' James Harden: Could play Wednesday vs. Spurs•
-
Nets' James Harden: Confident in return before playoffs•
-
Nets' James Harden: Out indefinitely after setback•
-
Nets' James Harden: Remains out Tuesday•
-
Nets' James Harden: Another workout on tap•