Harden (hamstring) will make his return Wednesday against the Spurs, Malika Andrews of ESPN.com reports. He will be on a minutes limit.
After an 18-game absence due to a strained hamstring, Harden will re-join the lineup. Ironically, Kyrie Irving (face) will not play, so the trio of Harden, Irving and Kevin Durant has still played just seven games together. Regardless, Harden will not play a full complement of minutes in his return. After Wednesday, the Nets have two regular-season games left.
