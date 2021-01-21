Harden registered 21 points (6-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 10 rebounds, 12 assists and two steals across 51 minutes in Wednesday's double-overtime loss against the Cavaliers.

Harden has only played three games for the Nets, but he has two triple-doubles and a double-double during that span. It's a small sample size and the turnovers remain an issue, but Harden has looked better than advertised since joining Brooklyn -- he has averaged 29.0 points, 9.3 rebounds and 12.7 assists per game over his first three contests with the Nets.