Harden finished with 40 points )13-27 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 12-14 FT), 15 assists, 10 rebounds and two steals in 42 minutes during Wednesday's 124-115 victory over the Pacers.

Harden overcame a somewhat slow start to the game, ending with team-high numbers across the board. He was simply incredible once again and is quietly making a case to at least be considered an MVP candidate this season. The Nets were without Kyrie Irving (groin) which explains the scoring output in this one. Despite all the worrying and uncertainty, Harden is now the third-ranked player in fantasy.