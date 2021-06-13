Nets head coach Steve Nash said prior to Sunday's 107-96 loss to the Bucks in Game 4 of the series that Harden -- who sat out the contest -- is "progressing in the right direction" in his recovery from right hamstring tightness, Malika Andrews of ESPN.com reports. "I asked him and he says he's feeling better, doing better," Nash said of Harden. "I asked the staff, they say, 'Yeah, it's getting better.' I think he's in that arena where he's got a little gap to make up. But he's getting closer, so it's been positive."

Harden is currently on the mend from his second aggravation of the right hamstring he initially strained March 31. He missed two games following that injury, then played only four minutes in his first game back in action April 5 before aggravating the hamstring and missing Brooklyn's subsequent 18 contests. Harden returned to action late in the regular season, but he tweaked the hamstring again in the first minute of Game 1 of the series with Milwaukee and hasn't played since. Fortunately, Harden's latest setback doesn't seem to be as significant as the previous one, with Nash noting that the 31-year-old has been able to do on-court work, shooting and rehabilitation. Harden will need to complete several "high-intensity" workouts before being deemed ready to return, so the nine-time All-Star may have a tough time gaining clearance for Tuesday's Game 5. With fellow star guard Kyrie Irving (ankle) also uncertain for that contest after exiting in the first half of Game 4, the Nets could be forced to rely more heavily on Mike James to run the offense if neither Harden nor Irving is available.