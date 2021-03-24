Harden recorded 25 points (7-24 FG, 0-7 3Pt, 11-13 FT), 17 assists and two steals in 40 minutes during Tuesday's 116-112 victory over the Trail Blazers.

Initially listed as questionable due to neck soreness, Harden was ultimately cleared for the game and made an effort to get his teammates involved. He matched his season high with 17 assists, which helped make up for an otherwise mediocre (by Harden's standards) scoring performance. With Kyrie Irving (personal) and Kevin Durant (hamstring) both out for the Nets' next two games, Harden should continue being the offensive focal point, similar to his time in Houston.