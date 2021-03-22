Harden had 26 points (10-23 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight assists, five rebounds, three steals and a block in Sunday's win over the Wizards.

Harden's counting stats weren't overly gaudy, but he was once again extremely effective as the Nets bounced back from an unexpected loss to the Magic on Friday. Harden has handed out at least eight assists in all eight of his appearances this month.