Harden (neck) is questionable for Friday's game against Detroit, Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News reports.

Harden missed Wednesday's game against Utah, and since the team was also without Kyrie Irving (personal) and Kevin Durant (hamstring), they lost by 30. If Harden has to miss Friday's game as well, Tyler Johnson could gather another start. Johnson went for just seven points on seven field-goal attempts in Wednesday's loss.