Harden (thigh) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Wizards, Marc J. Spears of ESPN.com reports.

Harden posted a triple-double in Friday's win over the Thunder, but he apparently suffered a left thigh contusion that forces him to carry a questionable tag heading into Sunday's matchup. If Harden is unable to suit up against Washington, Bruce Brown and Landry Shamet would likely see increased run for the Nets.