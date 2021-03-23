Harden is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Trail Blazers due to neck soreness, Nets Daily reports.

With Kyrie Irving (personal) and Kevin Durant (hamstring) already ruled out, the Nets could be seriously short-handed should Harden ultimately be sidelined. It is the first report about a neck issue for him, so the severity is not known at this time. His status Tuesday will likely be determined by how he is feeling closer to tip-off. Should he end up not getting the green light, look for Bruce Brown, Landry Shamet and Tyler Johnson to handle most of the work in the backcourt, while seemingly every other rotational player could be in line for increased usage.