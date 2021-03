Harden is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Jazz due to neck soreness, Mark Stein of The New York Times reports.

Harden put up a strong double-double while playing 40 minutes against the Trail Blazers on Tuesday, but he's questionable once again due to a sore neck. With Kyrie Irving (personal) unavailable Wednesday, Bruce Brown and Tyler Johnson could see increased run if Harden is unable to play.