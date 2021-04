Harden (hamstring) is listed as out for Tuesday's game against the Pelicans.

Harden has ramped up his activity in workouts in recent days and appears to have a good chance at rejoining the lineup this week, but his continued absence for the front end of a back-to-back set comes as little surprise. Brooklyn has yet to indicate whether Harden or Kevin Durant (thigh) -- who is also sitting out Tuesday -- will be available for Wednesday's game against the Raptors in Tampa.