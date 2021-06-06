The Nets announced that Harden will be sidelined Monday in Game 2 of the team's Eastern Conference semifinals series with the Bucks due to right hamstring tightness, Mark Stein of The New York Times reports.

While Harden's absence for Game 2 is an obvious blow for the Nets, the fact that the team isn't referring to his injury as a strain hints at some optimism for his return to action later in the series. Head coach Steve Nash suggested as much when he met with the media Sunday, saying that he's "hopeful" the star guard will be return to action against Milwaukee at some point, according to Alex Schiffer of The Athletic. Despite Nash's optimism, the fact that Harden has now experienced two setbacks with the hamstring since first sustaining the injury March 31 creates some uncertainty about when exactly he'll play again, and whether he'll be limited if he does. Harden played just 43 seconds in Saturday's Game 1 victory before heading to the locker room for the rest of the contest. Mike James and Bruce Brown should pick up extra run for however long Harden is sidelined, while Kyrie Irving will shoulder more responsibilities as the Nets' primary ball handler.