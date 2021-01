Harden scored 20 points (7-10 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-5 FT) while adding four rebounds, eight assists, a steal and a block across 34 minutes in Monday's win over the Heat.

Harden was the most efficient member of the Nets' "Big Three" by a wide margin, as he only missed three shots from the field en route to a 20-point performance. He has now scored 20 or more points in four of his six games with the Nets, and he is also averaging 11.3 assists per game in that stretch.