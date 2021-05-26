Harden accumulated 20 points (6-12 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven assists, five rebounds and one steal in 27 minutes during Tuesday's 130-108 win over the Celtics.

The 31-year-old continues to shoot below his season average of 16.6 attempts a game, averaging 9.3 attempts over his last four games dating back to May 12. Despite the low shooting volume, Harden has been quietly producing stellar across-the-board stats over his first two playoff games as a Net, averaging 20.5 points, 7.5 assists, 7.0 rebounds and 2.5 steals in that span. The 11-year veteran will look to help extend Brooklyn's 2-0 series lead in Game 3 on Friday.