Harden registered five points (2-4 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 0-2 FT), seven assists, five rebounds, two blocks and one steal in 25 minutes during Saturday's 105-91 win over the Bulls.

The 31-year-old only scored five points on four attempts Saturday but salvaged his line with solid across-the-board stats. Over his last two games since returning from an 18-game absence due to a hamstring issue, Harden is averaging 11.5 points, 9.0 assists, 6.0 rebounds, 2.0 three-pointers, 2.0 blocks and 1.5 steals in that span. He'll look to end the regular season on a high note Sunday at home against the Cavaliers.