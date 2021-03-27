Harden tallied 44 points (14-30 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 12-14 FT), 14 rebounds, eight assists and one steal in 42 minutes during Friday's 113-111 win over the Pistons.

Harden returned to the starting lineup on Friday after missing Wednesday's game against the Jazz with neck soreness and posted his third game with 40-plus points this season. Before tonight's game, Harden was averaging 26.2 points, 12.3 assists, 9.3 rebounds, and 1.9 steals over his past nine games. The 31-year-old should continue playing 35-40 minutes a night for a Nets team that is currently 1.5 games back behind the 76ers for the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference.