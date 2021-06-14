Coach Steve Nash intimated Monday that he's unsure whether Harden (hamstring) will have a chance to return for Tuesday's Game 5 against Milwaukee, Malika Andrews of ESPN reports.

Speaking after practice Monday, Nash officially ruled Kyrie Irving (ankle) out for Game 5, but he told the media that he doesn't have an update on Harden, who was going through an individual workout. All indications are that Harden is progressing well in his recovery, but the Nets never provided a timetable and appear to be handling his status on a game-to-game basis. If Harden is ultimately held out Tuesday, the Nets would lean extremely heavily on Kevin Durant, as was the case during the second half of Sunday's Game 4.