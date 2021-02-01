Nets head coach Steve Nash suggested that the left thigh contusion that sidelined Harden in Sunday's 149-146 loss to the Wizards isn't a major concern, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports. "Yeah, I don't think [Harden's injury is] too severe. I think it's pretty manageable, but just a precautionary measure not to get it banged again and make it severe," Nash said.

Harden was listed as questionable heading into the contest before being ruled out a few hours before tipoff. Based on Nash's comments, Harden likely won't be in store for a lengthy absence, but if he remains out for Tuesday's game against the Clippers, fantasy managers may have to make the tough decision to bench him in weekly leagues. The Nets are already one of only eight teams playing three games rather than four this week, and in shallower leagues, it may be difficult to justify activating Harden if he ends up sitting out one of those three contests.