Harden was traded to the Nets on Wednesday as part of a three-team deal, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Several weeks after making his trade desire known, Harden will get his wish and head East to Brooklyn, where he'll team up with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. The details surrounding the trade are still coming in, but the Nets will send four future first-round picks, as well as four pick swaps, to Houston. In addition, the Nets will send Caris LeVert to the Rockets, who will flip him to Indiana in exchange for Victor Oladipo. The other team involved -- Cleveland -- will acquire Jarrett Allen and Taurean Prince from Brooklyn.