Harden scored 25 points (9-14 FG, 3-6 3PT, 4-4 FT) to go along with 10 rebounds, 11 assists and one block across 32 minutes in Friday's win over the Thunder.

Even in Kevin Durant's (rest) absence, Harden put up only 14 field-goal attempts and logged a 20.5 percent usage rate. As has been the case since he joined Brooklyn, he balanced his lower usage rate with strong distribution of the ball. In eight games with his new team, Harden has averaged 11.9 dimes and recorded double-digit assists in all but one contest. Already his third triple-double with the Nets, Harden is still turning in strong and balanced stat lines despite the dip in scoring.