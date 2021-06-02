Harden finished with 34 points (10-17 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 10-11 FT), 10 rebounds, 10 assists, two steals and two blocks in 39 minutes during Tuesday's 123-109 victory over the Celtics.

Harden had his foot on the gas from the opening tip as he took control early. Clearly wanting this series to be over quickly, Harden was in vintage form as he racked up elite numbers across all categories. The Nets will now face the Bucks in the second round of the playoffs, a matchup that is seemingly going to be must-watch viewing. With playoff success the only thing that has eluded Harden thus far in his career, he is certainly going to be a force to be reckoned with moving forward.