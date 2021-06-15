Harden (hamstring) will be a game-time call for Tuesday's Game 5 against Milwaukee, Tim Bontemps of ESPN reports.

Speaking pregame, coach Steve Nash said Harden is undergoing physical therapy but is yet to take part in the pregame workout that's expected to ultimately determine his status. Judging from Nash's words, it sounds like the decision will mostly be in the hands of Harden, though the Nets' medical staff will likely have some input, as well. If Harden does play, there's a good chance that he could be limited, so he's a risky play in DFS contests. Harden initially injured the hamstring back in early April, and it caused him to miss 20 of 21 games between April 1 and May 11. He was able to return shortly before the playoffs, but Harden tweaked the hamstring during the first minute of Game 1 against Milwaukee, sending him to the sidelines for Games 2, 3 and 4.