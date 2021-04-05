Harden (hamstring) will play Monday against the Knicks, Billy Reinhardt of Nets Daily reports.

A minor hamstring issue kept Harden out of the last two games, but he'll return to action Monday as the Nets kick off a three-game week. In his nine healthy games since the break, the self-proclaimed MVP is averaging 28.8 points, 11.4 assists, 9.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 0.9 blocks, though he's shooting just 22.5 percent from deep. Per Brian Lewis of the New York Post, Harden will not have a minutes limit Monday.