Harden (hamstring) will play Monday against the Knicks, Billy Reinhardt of Nets Daily reports.

A minor hamstring issue kept Harden out of the last two games, but he'll return to action Monday as the Nets kick off a three-game week. In his nine healthy games since the break, the self-proclaimed MVP is averaging 28.8 points, 11.4 assists, 9.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 0.9 blocks, though he's shooting just 22.5 percent from deep.