Harden will start Saturday's game against the Bulls and have an increased minutes limit, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
Harden came off the bench in his return to play 26 minutes. His minutes limit has been increased for Saturday's game, so we shouldn't be surprised if he crosses the 30-minute threshold.
More News
-
Nets' James Harden: Impressive in return•
-
Nets' James Harden: Coming off bench in return•
-
Nets' James Harden: Playing Wednesday, on minutes limit•
-
Nets' James Harden: Plans to play Wednesday•
-
Nets' James Harden: Will be game-time call Wednesday•
-
Nets' James Harden: Could play Wednesday vs. Spurs•