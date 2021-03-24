Hardon (neck) is unavailable for Wednesday's game against the Jazz, Alex Schiffer of The Athletic reports.

The 31-year-old played through the neck soreness Tuesday at Portland and had 25 points, 17 assists, seven rebounds and two steals in 40 minutes, and he won't be available for the second half of the back-to-back set. Kyrie Irving (personal) is also sidelined, leaving Brooklyn without its typical top options in the backcourt. Tyler Johnson, Bruce Brown and Joe Harris should handle the backcourt work Wednesday for the Nets.