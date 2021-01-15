Harden (not injury related) has completed his physical but will not be able to participate in on-court team activities until all players involved in the recent trade complete their physicals, Malika Andrews of ESPN.com reports.

A Saturday debut against the Magic hasn't been ruled out, but it seems somewhat less likely now that he hasn't had a chance to practice with the Nets and it remains unclear when everyone will complete the required physicals. If he's unable to go Saturday, his next chance to take the floor would be Monday against the Bucks.