Johnson finished with 18 points (8-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist, two blocks and one steal over 29 minutes during Wednesday's 112-101 loss to Sacramento.

Johnson has aptly provided frontcourt support this season, which is sorely needed while Kevin Durant (knee) remains out. His services were more urgently required Wednesday, with LaMarcus Aldridge (ankle) missing another game. Relying on Johnson is a mixed bag, however. One never knows when Blake Griffin might show up with the hot hand, and Johnson typically takes a back seat when that happens.