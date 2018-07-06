Nets' James Webb: Leads team in rebounding
Webb posted three points (1-1 FG, 1-1 3Pt) and a team-high eight boards across 16 minutes during Friday's 86-80 summer league loss to the Magic.
Webb, undrafted out of Boise State in 2016, appeared in 10 games for the Nets last season, averaging 1.6 points and 2.4 boards across 12.0 minutes. Webb spent most of the year in the G-League, averaging 12.9 points, 6.7 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.3 steals across 28.7 minutes. He also made 2.6 threes per tilt at 37.1 percent. He'll look to continue impressing as a rebounder and floor spacer in hopes to see more NBA action.
