Nets' James Webb: Monster double-double
Webb registered 22 points (9-22 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 17 rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block during Friday's loss to the visiting Herd.
The Boise State product had a monster night Friday, producing a double-double while recording a mark in every major statistical category. Webb's 17 rebounds also blew away a previous season high of 11. The 24-year-old is averaging 12.5 points and 7.0 rebounds this season with two different teams during his second stint in the G-League.
