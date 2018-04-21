Webb appeared in 10 games with Brooklyn in 2017-18 and mustered 1.6 points, 2.4 rebounds and 0.4 assists per contest.

Webb spent most of the season in the G League and when he was called up to the Nets, he wasn't a factor at all as his stats would indicate. His season high of only six points came on Feb. 6 against Houston. It's likely that Webb would find himself on a G League team come next season.