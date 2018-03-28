Webb was recalled from the G-League on Monday, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

With the G-League regular season completing last weekend, Webb, who's on a two-way contract, will be eligible to remain with Brooklyn for the rest of the 2017-18 campaign. He ended up playing 40 games in the G-League, posting averages of 12.9 points, 6.7 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.2 steals across 28.7 minutes. Despite rejoining the big club, Webb remains buried on the depth chart and could have trouble finding consistent minutes in the rotation if the roster remains healthy.